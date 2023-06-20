Home » We’re looking for aliens in today’s GR Live’s Aliens: Dark Descent – Aliens: Dark Descent
Technology

We’re looking for aliens in today’s GR Live’s Aliens: Dark Descent – Aliens: Dark Descent

by admin
We’re looking for aliens in today’s GR Live’s Aliens: Dark Descent – Aliens: Dark Descent

We’re continuing this week’s GR Live stream today by turning our attention to Tindalos Interactive’s action title Aliens: Dark Descent. Seeing a group of Colonial Marines crash-land on the planet Lethe, the crew will need to fight back against the Xenomorph horde, all in order to find out what caused the outbreak in the first place.

From the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST our very own Rebeca will be hosting on the GR Live homepage and hoping to play at the game’s opening time. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also be sure to check out Aliens: Dark Descent “target=”_blank”> Read our review of Aliens: Dark Descent here to find out what we think of this action-packed game .

See also  Nothing smartphone carl pei intervista apple

You may also like

Most used languages ​​online: English dominates, and it’s...

Protection from IT attacks and costs: the Axitea...

ChatGPT, the credentials of over 100,000 compromised accounts...

The masterpiece of the GC era “Takushi I・II...

Current rocket launches 2023: All information about today’s...

The Future of PGA Tour 2K23

German neo-university Tomorrow University receives $9.3 million

Beast on board: ATX 3.0, Platinum, digital control...

US researchers: Use coal as green tech and...

Google Pixel 7a adopts “shrunk G2” processor?Breaking news:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy