We’re looking for aliens in today’s GR Live’s Aliens: Dark Descent – Aliens: Dark Descent

We’re continuing this week’s GR Live stream today by turning our attention to Tindalos Interactive’s action title Aliens: Dark Descent. Seeing a group of Colonial Marines crash-land on the planet Lethe, the crew will need to fight back against the Xenomorph horde, all in order to find out what caused the outbreak in the first place.

From the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST our very own Rebeca will be hosting on the GR Live homepage and hoping to play at the game’s opening time. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also be sure to check out Aliens: Dark Descent “target=”_blank”> Read our review of Aliens: Dark Descent here to find out what we think of this action-packed game .

