Chasing Dream jumped out of the contract and became a completely free agent. The Warriors hope to keep him – yqqlm

On June 20, Beijing time, it was reported that Warriors forward Draymond Green refused to implement the $27.5 million player option for next season and became a completely free agent.

Chasing Dream signed a 4-year $100 million early renewal contract with the Warriors in 2019, which will take effect in 2020, and there is still a one-year $27.5 million player option left next season.

This season, Chasing Dream averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. In the regular season of the playoffs, he averaged 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1 block.

After consideration, the 33-year-old Chaimeng finally decided to jump out of the current contract and chase the last big contract of his career.

Chasing Dreams agent Rich Paul said: “We will continue to have a dialogue with the Warriors and explore all options.” Chasing Dreams can renew the contract with the Warriors, or sign and then change to join other teams. Chasing Dreams still hopes to join the championship level team.

Warriors new general manager Mike Dunleavy said that the team very much hopes that Chaser can return, and expressed confidence that Chaser can stay.

According to a report by the well-known NBA reporter Kens Smith, the Warriors may sign a contract with Dream Chaser for more than 3 years, which allows him to keep the same contract year as Curry. If Dream Chaser and the Warriors finally renew their contract for 4 years, there may be team options or partial guarantees in the last year.

It is reported that the annual salary of Chasing Dream’s new contract will be approximately between US$20 million and US$30 million.

