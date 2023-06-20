The movie “Confession!””Before Graduation” reveals that the second blood in the prom clip ignites the resonance of youth-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The movie “Confession!””Before Graduation” reveals the scene of the graduation prom, and the second blood ignites the resonance of youth

A few days ago, the youth comedy movie “Confession!” “Before Graduation” releases the “Graduation Prom” feature film, Wang Xinyuan (played by Zeng Kelang) is dressed in a Spider-Man suit, accompanied by Queen’s cheerful and high-spirited “Don’t stop me now”, firmly pushing the graduation prom The door opened a wanton and passionate graduation carnival. The film is written and directed by young director Song Xiaowen, starring Zeng Kelang and Chai Ye, starring Han Yucheng, Lu Mianda, Zhang Jiayuan, Wang Xuedong, He Yuhe, Zhao Junkai, Chen Jiacan, and Guo Xiaodong, Guan Yaomiao, and Sha Yiting are special stars. The movie is easy to decompress and heal. It is called “China‘s local youth campus nerve comedy”.

The mysterious prom is coming and invites you to go to the graduation carnival

The film tells the story of Wang Xinyuan, a senior boy who hides his special identity on the university campus, confesses his love to the girl he has a crush on in order to sneak into the prom, and strays into a crazy adventure for three days and two nights. In the first exposure of the “Graduation Prom” feature film, the hero Wang Xinyuan (played by Zeng Kelang) dressed in Spider-Man COS costumes firmly pushed open the door of the prom, accompanied by Queen’s song “Don’t stop me now”, the warm and joyous atmosphere of the dance party rushed over, which also kicked off the prelude to the climax of the movie. On the shaky dance floor, there are crowds of people, full of youth and vitality, releasing the dopamine of the graduation season to the fullest. Everyone dressed in various costumes and set off the carnival heat wave of this graduation prom together.

Director Song Xiaowen combines youth in the Chinese context with Hollywood-style campus comedy techniques to bring people an exciting yet authentic movie-watching experience. The nonsensical bridge section, with its own sense of relaxation, reflects the delicate emotional changes in the graduates’ hearts. Under the hearty dance, it shows the youthful qualities of being brave and being yourself.

Local “Nervous Comedy” film masterpieces arouse the resonance of young people’s era

The film not only shows the youth scene of contemporary youth groups on the eve of graduation, but also focuses on the theme of “tear off the label and be brave to be yourself”, depicting the various personality constructions and peer pressure experienced by contemporary young people, sending out “rejection”. Be defined, be brave to be yourself” youth proposition. In just a few days after the release, it received heartfelt feedback from many audiences. Some viewers expressed that they gained more courage to overcome their anxiety about their appearance. “I used to think that I was fat, but after wearing Hanfu, I felt that being fat can also be beautiful. Although I am a salted fish, I also want to be a happy salted fish, a salted fish that dares to be myself. Just as It is said in the movie that salted fish will one day jump into the dragon’s gate!” Some viewers have a strong personal resonance with the characters, and hope that they can become adults who understand children better. “Chang Zhiqiu’s role resonates with me very much. My parents think I’m doing it for your own good, so you have to listen to me. People who grew up in our parents’ generation have limitations in that era. When it comes to our post-90s generation, if we become parents, this phenomenon should be improved.” Some viewers shared the importance of loving and being yourself. “The person I most want to confess after watching the movie is myself. Everyone should not be the kind of person who is defined. There are many prejudices in society, such as girls should be at home, why should they go out to work? Children. I think don’t be bound by many things, just do what you want to do. Loving yourself is the beginning of your lifelong romance.” When youthful confusion meets nerve comedy, it brings infinite collision thinking and life enlightenment, hope Every viewer can gain full healing power in the film.

The movie “Confession!” “Before Graduation” is produced by Super Small Film Company, jointly produced by Guangdong Huhushengwei Film Co., Ltd., and Zero Tick Film Co., Ltd., nerve comedy, youth healing, and it is currently in theaters!

