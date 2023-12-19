Prices of the 6 most beautiful models that will save you from the cold

The cold season is not forgiving; However, you can have a better time with one of these 6 models of Paw Patrol covers. That’s right, the patrol is everywhere, to the point that you can even find Paw Patrol covers in different physical and online stores. Whether you are a fan, have little boys or girls in your house, or just want to protect yourself from the cold at night, these blankets could be a good option.

The 6 models of Paw Patrol covers are as follows:

Paw Patrol comforter for the base

Paw Patrol comforter for the puppies

Paw Patrol comforter for single bed

Paw Patrol comforter for double bed

Paw Patrol comforter with pillow

Paw Patrol comforter for double view

Paw Patrol base cover

To start we have the Paw Patrol cover on the base, which is designed for a child’s size. This blanket has the base of the patrol, as well as Skye, Chase and Marshall as decorations. It has a price of 309 pesos and can be purchased on Amazon.

Paw Patrol puppy blanket

The Paw Patrol pups blanket is also intended for use by a little boy or girl. It is blue, with the image of Chase, Marshall and Rubble, as well as bone decorations and the base of the patrol car, among other things. It has a price of 448 pesos and is purchased on Amazon.

Paw Patrol single bed cover

If what you want is something larger, there is also the Paw Patrol single bed cover. Its design again features Skye, Chase and Marshall, although now with the legend “Heroes Work Together.” The price is 740 pesos and is purchased on Amazon.

Paw Patrol double blanket

Going into bigger words we have the Paw Patrol double blanket. As its name indicates, this is one of the largest; It is blue, adorned by Chase, Marshall, Rubble and Skye. The price is 749 pesos and can also be purchased on Amazon.

Paw Patrol blanket with pillow

The Paw Patrol blanket with pillow not only offers the “blanket”, but also a place to rest your head. It is very similar to the previous design, both in print and size; The difference is that it has more decorative elements and the aforementioned pillow. Its price is 999 pesos and it is available on Amazon.

Paw Patrol double view blanket

Finally, there is the double-view Paw Patrol blanket. On one side it presents the patrol base with Skye, Chase, Marshall and Rubble; while the other is gray and has miniature characters. Its price is 1,044 pesos and it is available on Amazon.

