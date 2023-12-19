Irela Well Done’s Potential Extended Stay in the United States Sparks Speculation

Irela Well done, who was absent from the program “Entre tú y yo” and traveled to Miami, has sparked speculation about whether she will stay in the United States. In a recent interview with Ian Padrón on the YouTube program “Right to Reply,” the Cuban presenter addressed the question, hinting that Irela may indeed be planning to stay in the U.S. for an extended period.

During the interview, Irela received a surprise visit from Facundo (Andy Vázquez) and Ruperto (Omar Franco), the characters she shared with in the Cuban comedy film Vivir del Cuento. After much banter and jokes, Irela responded, “I remain as always with all those things, with the immense affection that they show me here every day, with the immense affection that this town that I love shows me.” She also expressed her happiness at being able to continue sharing her work and affection with audiences worldwide.

Although she did not specify how long she will remain in the United States, it was clear that she plans to perform for the Miami public alongside Facundo and Ruperto on December 22 at Cuba Kitchen, as part of a show bidding farewell to 2023. Despite the uncertainty about her future plans, it seems that Irela’s stay in the U.S. may be longer than initially anticipated.

Share this: Facebook

X

