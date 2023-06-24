DSYRE joins Gamers 4 the Planet, a global movement for sustainability

After OG Esports and Fnatic, the Italian team DSYRE has also joined the global movement for sustainability, Gamers 4 the Planet. This initiative, conceived by Betclic Apogee, aims to raise awareness among players from all over the world, trying to create a new vision and a change in habits to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions.

The global sustainability movement Gamers 4 the Planet was born from the enthusiasm and dynamism of Betclic Apogee, the first esports team in the world to achieve Carbon Neutral certification. Raising the environmental awareness of amateur and professional players from five continents is the great purpose of this online platform open to all. Knowing what environmental impact each of our actions can have is the first step in achieving this goal. The global platform www.gamers4theplanet.org provides an online calculator where every action can be rated.

Present in several esports titles, such as FIFA, DOTA 2, League of Legends or Valorant, two of the best international teams such as Fnatic and OG were the first to accept the challenge of Betclic Apogee by joining Gamers 4 The Planet. Now also the Italian team Dsyre joins it, a news that pleases Gonçalo Brandeiro, CEO of Betclic Apogee: “I am delighted to welcome one of the most important esports teams in Italy as DSYRE in Gamers 4 the Planet . This is another step towards changing the world of gaming and making esports the most sustainable of sports. With projects like this we will certainly mobilize the entire sector towards this great global mission”.

DSYRE was born in 2021, immediately positioning itself as a gaming organization at the intersection of esports, lifestyle and entertainment. In 2022 the partnership with Juventus FC began which brought the Juventus club into FIFA competitions. DSYRE is currently present in 7 different games and competitions: FIFA, of which he holds the title of champion of the eSerie A 22/23, Valorant, of which he is currently the Italian champion, League of Legends, Fortnite, TFT, Call of Duty and Overwatch 2. Another very important milestone for the team was the creation, in collaboration with the IULM University, of the first Italian Master in gaming and esports.

These are the words of the CEO of DSYRE, Simone Mingoli: “We are very proud to announce this union of forces with the Gamers 4 the Planet movement. We strongly support the adoption of useful practices to strengthen the respect for the environment in the esports sector. We want to reduce our CO2 footprint and achieve Carbon Neutral certification by inspiring positive change. At the same time we want to promote sustainable initiatives because we believe that together we can create a better future for everyone”.

