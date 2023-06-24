Cultura Profética will celebrate 25 years of career in Medellín

Prophetic Culture is a band recognized for songs like ‘Illegal’, ‘From before’ and ‘A wish’singles that have led them to build a 25-year career that they want to celebrate with their fans at the Yellow Pavilion of Main Square.

This will certainly be in a night full of talent, joy and good company, as this anniversary concert will also feature the participation of the Colombian singer It’s cool and the groupings Providence y Marean who join the stage to make this an unforgettable day.

The winners of Grammy Latino a Best Alternative Music Album They have stood out for bringing their inspiration in favor of love and freedom, thus reaching millions of people with their spontaneous and highly valued creations.

Although his musical base is reggae, Prophetic Culture He has distinguished himself by joining other genres such as salsa, jazz, ska, funk, Brazilian music and an incredible fusion of Afro-Caribbean roots that always stand out in his songs.

On this occasion, the event is organized by the company Diomar García, an entrepreneur of the largest concerts in Colombia and Forward Music with its Bookings brand, who have brought the group on tour on several occasions, in addition, it has the support of Ticket Express.

Where to buy the tickets?

Fulfilling the fans with the appointment to celebrate its quarter of a century, the tickets to see Prophetic Culture can be purchased at www.ticketexpress.com.co

It should be noted that those who still have the tickets for the canceled event on December 8, 2022, will be able to change them for this new date, as long as they have not received the money back.

The information on the procedure to make the change will be announced in the coming days through the Ticket Express website and social networks.

