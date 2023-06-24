UPE promotes talk on disability and university inclusion

Aspect of the talk held at the President Franco headquarters of the UPE.

The Universidad Privada del Este (UPE), headquarters of President Franco, held a talk on disability and university inclusion, organized by the Department of University Welfare of the aforementioned house of higher studies and the Teletón Foundation.

Speakers were Lic. Patricia Galeano and Lic. Héctor Torres, representatives of the Teletón Foundation. The event was developed through a project called “Building Inclusion”, which seeks to: Promote awareness of the importance of inclusion in society; Foster a positive attitude towards diversity, and Eliminate any form of discrimination or exclusion.

