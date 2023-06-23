Ignacio, a 31-year-old young man, was surprised when he received a message from the real estate agency with which he arranged his last rental. The message said: “Could you see the possibility of paying more?”, Despite the fact that his contract expires in October.

The realtor argued that the rent was “totally out of date” and that instead of $70,000, it should now be $140,000. It is a two-room apartment, located on Avenida San Martín and Oroño, in the La Paternal neighborhood.

Ignacio expressed his discomfort through social networks where he published the chat with the real estate agent. From the company they told him that “the owner appeals to your good will, since the rental was totally outdated.”

“I don’t know what these people have for breakfast to have such a hard face,” said the young man on Twitter. In addition, in dialogue with TN, he shared that when he joined the department three years ago, he paid around $24,000, but now it’s $70,000. Although he acknowledges that he is a fairly cheap rental for the current market and that he has fallen behind in relation to inflation and the situation in the country, he considers that it is not his fault.

Ignacio, who works at a technology company, received the message while in a meeting and requested that the request be put in writing. Though he laughed it off, he admitted it made him anxious to think about paying $140,000 in rent and utilities a month.

The young man shared his outrage through social networks. (Photo: Twitter/@napchie)

The young man, who has lived alone since he was 23 years old, pointed out that he cannot side with the owner, since he also has financial difficulties. He stated that renting is not for fun, but a necessity, and he expects the rental agreement to be honored like anyone who signs one.

Ignacio admitted that thinking about renewing the contract makes him anxious, since he doesn’t know if he wants to stay in the same place or find a new one.

Ignacio also expressed his frustration with the real estate company, since he considers that they have never shown good will towards him, so it is difficult for him to show empathy in this case. In addition, he mentioned that rental prices are through the roof and that living “has become a privilege instead of a right.”

