Off to Microsoft Ambizione Italia #DigitalChamps

Accelerate Italy’s digitization process and explore the transformative power of next-generation Artificial Intelligence and Microsoft Copilots, collaborating with partners such as Poste Italiane, Cerved, ELITE of Borsa Italiana, SACE and LinkedIn. Microsoft Italy launches Ambizione Italia #DigitalChamps, an ecosystem project that intends to support, through technological tools, skills and training, the path of digital transformation of ten thousand Italian startups and SMEs by the end of 2023. In particular, Microsoft is aimed at those companies that have already embarked on the path of innovation and now wish to acquire a further competitive advantage thanks to new technologies with a particular focus on the trend of the moment, the Generative AI.

A scouting and enhancement program for a network of “digital champions”



Digitization is certainly perceived as an engine of growth and progress so much so that, as revealed by the Digital Innovation Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic SMEs, companies that have shown to be more mature from the point of view of digital transformation have recorded a growth in profits by 18%. Online, ISTAT shows that 60% of SMEs that have started a digitalization process to overcome the crisis period during the pandemic have reached at least a basic level of digital intensity. At the same time, small and medium-sized Italian enterprises are only at the beginning of a long journey: again according to ISTAT data, 63% of SMEs in Italy still consider the technological infrastructure a critical issue and only 20% of them invest in digital training.

In this scenario, Microsoft Italy in collaboration with key partners such as Cerved, ELITE, LinkedIn and SACE has launched a new scouting, involvement and valorisation programme the impact of Italian small and medium enterprises and startups, already born digital or with business processes built around modern technologies and data. The initiative will help create a network of digitally advanced companiespromoting innovation, exchange of ideas and moments of learning and training.

Ambizione Italia #DigitalChamps and the “ecosystem” approach to put AI to value

As Vincenzo Esposito, CEO of Microsoft Italy argues in an uncertain economic context, SMEs need guidelines and support to transform their business and activities, and become competitive and sustainable. “Like Microsoft, together with the partners of Ambizione Italia #DigitalChamps, we want to contribute – continues Esposito – through an ecosystem approach, to build a digital industrial policy that has a significant impact on the country system and that can promote its growth, leveraging on innovation and democratization of generative AI.

The CEO of Microsoft Italy adds that they will make available technology, services, training and consultancy in a joint effort aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises that already have digital in their DNA to become “true excellences of our territory and to scale sustainably. Also thanks to the new frontiers of AI, every company will have a Made-in-Italy co-pilot to accelerate growth and sustainable development”.

For all startups and SMEs who want to join the initiative, further information is available here link.

On the plate: technologies, training and community

Putting in common factor technology and services, training and skills for sustainable growthMicrosoft Italia and partner companies accompany companies and startups through joint offers and programs in a process aimed at improve productivity, resilience e sustainabilitypromoting a positive impact on the economy and society.

Organizations joining the program will be able to benefit from facilitated access to new technologies and Microsoft solutions, starting from an assessment of one’s level of digital maturity and the use of AI. The company will also develop a plan of customized courses for the digital acceleration of the business, training courses on new generation AI, as well as entry into a community where they can exchange ideas, update their skills and share challenges and successful experiences.

Startups will also have the opportunity to join the Founders Hubthe Microsoft platform designed to support new entrepreneurs in realizing their business idea, helping them to face the most common challenges for startups.

From Cerved risk analytics, digital marketing and ESG assessment services

Cerved, the Tech Company that helps the country protect itself from risk and grow sustainably, will offer SMEs and startups privileged access to its risk analytics, digital marketing and ESG assessment services: thanks to Cerved’s wealth of data and algorithms , companies joining the program will have the opportunity to better understand their customers, suppliers and competitors.

“We at Cerved are in the field to accompany the country system in this great transformation with our decision-making systems – says Andrea Mignanelli, CEO of Cerved. – We want to play an active role in making SMEs and startups increasingly digitized, making everything available our know-how to improve their performance”.

ELITE fosters the growth of SMEs through the capital markets

ELITE, part of the Euronext Group, is the ecosystem that helps small and medium-sized enterprises grow and access private and public capital markets. ELITE provides companies participating in the program with a calendar of workshops and coaching sessions with an offer of business services and solutions from a qualified network of partners and advisors, supporting entrepreneurs and executives in improving skills and enhancing the their strategic plan and business opportunities. Companies will also be able to access alternative sources of financing, institutional investors, private equity, venture capital and financial advisors, to acquire the necessary capital to grow sustainably over the long term.

“Sustainable growth and innovation of the Italian entrepreneurial fabric are elements that have always been part of ELITE’s DNA – observes Marta Testi, CEO of ELITE, Euronext Group – We are proud to announce this strategic partnership and to be able to help support the development and SMEs opening up to the capital market. We hope that access to our programs can be a valuable resource for tackling future challenges and enhancing the entrepreneurial excellence of our country”.

LinkedIn offers training courses for skilling and upskilling

LinkedIn will be available to companies participating in the initiative with its own offer of training courses for skilling and upskilling, together with the opportunity to join – for a limited period – an exclusive series of free courses focused on the features of Azure OpenAI and ChatGPT. Finally, SMEs and Startups will have the opportunity to join Fondo Impresa to cover the costs of the Premium courses.

Marcello Albergoni, Country Manager LinkedIn Italy expresses his satisfaction at being among the partners of this new and important initiative by Microsoft, which marks a further step forward in the path to support the Digital Transformation of the country. “The digitization of companies and, consequently, of production processes requires ever greater digital skills on the part of workers – underlines Albergoni – Our program LinkedIn Learning represents a significant opportunity for member companies, which will have access to a vast catalog of highly qualified and up-to-date training courses. An important opportunity for the professional and personal growth of the workers”.

The key role of the Poste Italiane Group and SACE

The initiative will also see the participation of the Poste Italiane Group as License Solution Provider and Cloud Solution Provider able to support SMEs and startups in the purchase of software-related licenses and specialized services, to help companies in all phases of the business: from business initiation to everyday tasks.

SACE, on the other hand, will provide tailor-made insurance and financial solutions for SMEs, to guarantee them sustainable growth in Italy and around the world. Furthermore, through its training hub SACE Education, it will organize training initiatives to support SMEs on strategic risk management, exports and internationalisation, promoting a greater internal corporate culture of sustainability and digitalisation.

Furthermore, an acceleration program will be launched for innovative SMEs currently involved in a sustainable business transformation process with high internationalization potential, which also includes targeted business matching initiatives to facilitate meetings with potential foreign customers.

“Companies that invest in innovation and digitization not only grow sustainably, but export more and better” intervenes Antonio Frezza, Chief Marketing and Sales PMI of SACE who defines the technological revolution as one of the main challenges to face in order to remain competitive in Italy and in the world. A context in which the SACE Group supports startups and innovative SMEs with a range of products, many of which are digitalised, accompanying services and above all with the SACE Education training hub, free of charge and tailored to the needs of companies.

