After an absence of 15 years.. The Royal Army is a champion of the Moroccan League

The FAR team was able to win the national professional championship title for the first-division football clubs, after defeating its host Ittihad Tanger by three goals to two, in an exciting match that brought them together this evening, Friday, on the grounds of the Grand Stadium of Tangier, for the last round (30).

The goals of the meeting carried the signing of each of the player Reda Selim on two occasions from two penalties (D 7 and 3 + 90) and Ahmed Hammoudan at the 48th minute of the Royal Army, while the goals of Ittihad Tangiers were scored by Sufyan Al-Moden (D 18 Z) and Mohsen Metwally (D 75).

With this victory, the Asaker team won its 13th title in its history, after consolidating its position in the lead with 67 points, compared to 66 points for Wydad Athletic, who beat Maghreb Fez with a clean double.

The last title won by the Royal Army in the professional tournament was the 2007-2008 season, so that the league shield was absent from its coffers for 15 years, before returning to the podium this exceptional season, a point behind Wydad.

Al-Zaeem previously won the championship shield in the seasons 1960-1961, 1961-1962, 1962-1963, 1963-1964, 1966-1967, 1967-1968, 1969-1970, 1983-1984, 1986-1987, 1988-1989. 2004-2005 and 2007-2008.

This coronation comes as a result of the good performance of the military team during the tournament phases and the imprint on an almost perfect season during which it achieved 20 victories and seven draws, compared to only three defeats against Al-Fateh Sports Club (1-0 / 11th round) and Raja Casablanca (1-0 / 1st round). 14), and Hassania in Agadir (2-1 / 22nd session).