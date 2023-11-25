Strong cold air will affect most areas north of the Yangtze River, with temperatures generally dropping by 4 to 6°C – People’s Livelihood – China Engineering Network

New Wave of Strong Cold Air to Affect Most Areas North of Yangtze River

China News Service, November 25 – The Central Meteorological Observatory has announced that a new wave of strong cold air will impact most areas north of the Yangtze River starting from the 26th, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. According to the forecast, the temperature is expected to generally decrease by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, with some areas experiencing an even more dramatic drop of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius.

The cold air is expected to affect central and eastern regions from north to south around the 30th, continuing the trend of dropping temperatures by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.

This weather pattern is also projected to bring rain and snow in the Northeast and eastern Inner Mongolia in the next three days, along with strong winds at sea in the eastern and southern sea areas. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued warnings for rain, snow, and strong winds, advising residents to take precautions.

In addition to the drop in temperatures, strong winds are expected to affect various regions, including central Inner Mongolia, northern Xinjiang, western Gansu, central and eastern Qinghai, and others. The Taiwan Strait, Bashi Strait, and the South China Sea are among the areas anticipated to experience strong winds and gusts.

The impact of this strong cold air on transportation, urban operations, agriculture, and animal husbandry is a cause for concern, prompting authorities to urge citizens to prepare for the adverse weather conditions ahead.