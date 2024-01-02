Cars 2024, all the new arrivals Electric and Chinese dominate the scene

Listen to the audio version of the article

The panorama of cars that will debut next year is dotted with the obvious proliferation of electric ones and more accentuated than expected by Chinese ones, many “undercover”. Here’s what we’ll see in 2024.

The Italian brands of Stellantis will present the compact SUV Alfa Romeo Milano also electric and the Fiat 600e Abarth, the fourth series of the Fiat Panda and the new Lancia Ypsilon, which will both also be full-electric. The Italian-French group’s offensive will also rely on the battery-powered versions of the new Citroën C3 and Peugeot 3008 and 5008, as well as the new series of Opel Grandland and Crossland SUVs. In 2024 Jeep will present the Recon, an electric interpretation of the legendary Wrangler. In addition to proposing the 499P Modificata hybrid hypercar, Ferrari will present a new GT with a V12 engine, almost certainly hybrid.

Alpha electric. Alfa Romeo Milano will debut in April and will be the first electric car from Biscione.

Citroën C3, electric and thermal relaunches the affordable car concept

Electrifying proposals will also arrive from German brands. 2024 will be the year of the Audi Q6 e-tron SUV which brings the debut of the new PPE platform, of the Volkswagen Id.7 electric range also made up of the Tourer station wagon, or the electron avatar of the Passat which is now only a station wagon and the renewed Tiguan SUV, now also mild and plug-in hybrid. Cupra will launch the electric Tavascan and plug-in hybrid Terramar SUVs, while Skoda will offer the new generations of the Superb and the Kodiaq SUV and will present the compact electric Elroq. Lamborghini will continue to electrify the range with plug-in hybrids alongside the Revuelto hypercar, the successor to the Huracan and a version of the Urus. The new electric-only Macan will arrive at Porsche, but the renewed 911, which should also be hybrid, should also arrive at the starting line together with the new Panamera. Alongside the new X2, now also electric, BMW will also put the 5 Series Touring with electric powertrains and could already show the first models of the Neue Klasse: the new 4 and X3 series, also electric. Mini will devote itself to electric traction both with the new generation of the Cooper and the new Aceman born from the joint venture with Great Wall Motor which produces them in China and with the Countryman. Mercedes will present the electric mini-G class and market the Cle Cabriolet, the restyling of the full-electric Eqa and Eqb and the very sporty AMG GT hybrid. The star of the Mercedes-Geely era Smart will be the electric SUV coupe #3. Ford will start sales of the Explorer electric SUV from which a coupé variant will derive and will present the renewed Puma, which will also offer an electric version. The Renault group’s electron offensive will be entrusted to the electric remake of the R5 and the full-electric SUV Scénic E-Tech, as well as the Rafale SUV coupé and the new Captur series. For the French group, the third series of the Duster which opens the electrified era of Dacia will also play an important role.

Dacia Duster third series which focuses on style and hybrid engines;

The electric Ex30 and Ex90 from Volvo which belongs to the Chinese Geely will arrive from China, as will the sleek full-electric SUV 4 from the satellite brand Polestar. Also in the spotlight will be the Range Rover Elctric and of course new Teslas: the updated Model 3 and the extravagant Cybertruck pick-up. We turn our gaze even further to the East with the British Lotus which dedicates itself again to electric traction with the Emeya coupé sedan, which has a lot of technology from mother Geely. The Zeekr brand also falls into this group, which will offer the urban SUV X. From China, BYD will send the Seal U SUVs, both electric and plug-in, and Tang full-electric. The Chinese offensive will be completed by the Jaecoo and Omoda brand SUVs created for Europe by the Chery group, the MG Cyberster electric roadster and the battery-powered models by GWM, or Great Wall Motors.

The new Mercedes CLE Cabrio

Renault Scénic E-Tech with battery up to 600 km of autonomy and the Lexus LBX, a model that marks the entry into urban SUVs of the luxury brand of the Toyota group

Peugeot 3008 is the first Stellantis car on STLA Medium architecture native for electric cars.

Byd Seal (in the photo), finalist for Car of the Year, expresses qualities capable of worrying historic brands

On the zero-emission mobility front, the Korean Kia will place the compact Ev3 and the updated Sorento alongside the large EV9 SUV, while Hyundai will offer the Ioniq 7 electric SUV together with the new generation of the Santa Fe, which reconfirms the internal combustion engines and plug hybrid -in. The new Toyota products will be the C-hr now also plug-in hybrid and the electric bZ3x. Honda will market the full-electric compact SUV e:Ny1 and Subaru the heir to the Xv: the hybrid Crosstrek. Suzuki will launch the fourth generation of the compact Swift hybrid. Nissan is expecting the new Micra which also becomes electric and the full-electric Leaf which becomes an SUV.