Home » Cars, registrations are growing. But in June Stellantis nails (-11.1%)
Business

Cars, registrations are growing. But in June Stellantis nails (-11.1%)

by admin
Cars, registrations are growing. But in June Stellantis nails (-11.1%)

Stellantis, 43,099 cars registered in June (-11.1%). The automotive market share of the group chaired by John Elkann drops

They were in June registered 138.927 cars compared to the 127,232 registrations registered in the same month of the previous year, up by 9.2%. This was communicated by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. THE property transfers there were 417,251 compared to 370,840 passages registered in June 2022, with an increase of 12.52%.

READ ALSO: The chip war: retaliation China: stop the export of gallium and germanium

The global volume of monthly salesequal to 556,178, involved 24.98% new cars and for 75.02% used cars. The registrations represent the results of the national vehicle archive as at 30 June, while the data relating to ownership transfers refer to the certifications issued by the motorization offices in June 2023.

READ ALSO: Food and beverage prices rise out of control: 46%. Speculation

In June in Italy Stellar registered 43,099 cars in Italy compared to 48,468 in June 2022 with a decrease of 11.1% and a share that passes from 38.2% to 31%. In the six months, Stellantis registered 279,373 vehicles in Italy against 254,732 in the first six months of last year, with an increase of 9.7%. The share rose to 33.2% from 37.2%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The Bank of Japan once again increased the scale of bond purchases. Most of the Japanese bond yields turned down | Bank of Japan_Sina Finance_Sina

You may also like

Concours d’elegance, Poltu Quatu Classic 2023: everything you...

Business climate in the chemical industry collapses –...

Seaside resorts, motorways and end-of-season sales: Antitrust asks...

1. Tesla’s First Half Sales Soar 57%, Nearly...

Tech Titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Inch...

Car leasing: comparison with cheap offers | July...

Digital, another 280 million for the national Strategic...

The fund winners of the first half of...

Marriott International Unveils The Westin Yantai and Aloft...

The majority of Italians: yes to the Mes....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy