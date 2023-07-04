Cars, registrations are growing. But in June Stellantis nails (-11.1%)

Stellantis, 43,099 cars registered in June (-11.1%). The automotive market share of the group chaired by John Elkann drops

They were in June registered 138.927 cars compared to the 127,232 registrations registered in the same month of the previous year, up by 9.2%. This was communicated by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. THE property transfers there were 417,251 compared to 370,840 passages registered in June 2022, with an increase of 12.52%.

READ ALSO: The chip war: retaliation China: stop the export of gallium and germanium

The global volume of monthly salesequal to 556,178, involved 24.98% new cars and for 75.02% used cars. The registrations represent the results of the national vehicle archive as at 30 June, while the data relating to ownership transfers refer to the certifications issued by the motorization offices in June 2023.

READ ALSO: Food and beverage prices rise out of control: 46%. Speculation

In June in Italy Stellar registered 43,099 cars in Italy compared to 48,468 in June 2022 with a decrease of 11.1% and a share that passes from 38.2% to 31%. In the six months, Stellantis registered 279,373 vehicles in Italy against 254,732 in the first six months of last year, with an increase of 9.7%. The share rose to 33.2% from 37.2%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

