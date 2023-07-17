Home » Cars, the Italians prefer the “small” ones. Wagons and sedans are decreasing
Cars, the Italians prefer the "small" ones. Wagons and sedans are decreasing

by admin
Cars, the Italians prefer the “small” ones. Wagons and sedans are decreasing

Cars, small cars are growing, wagons and sedans are decreasing. Italians prefer small four wheels, but SUVs …

More than cars! The Italians, when it comes to four-wheel engines, prefer smaller cars than small cars. A search reveals it Car Vertical in 2023: These accounted for a staggering 44.8% of all vehicle history inspections, a significant increase from 36.5% in 2022.

The data collection and analysis company for the automotive sector also reveals that i suv have experienced a surge in popularity not only in Italy but also globally. In Italy, in particular, SUVs recorded an increase in market share from 13.8% last year to 18.3% this year.

The wagon recorded a decline in popularity from 20.6% in 2022 to 13.9% in 2023. Even the sedan suffered a similar decline, with market share shrinking from 6.5% year-over-year. Convertibles are on the decline: they represent only .1.9 compared to 3.1% in the previous year. Likewise, coupes saw a slight decline from 4.9% to 4.6% in 203.

