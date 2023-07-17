Cars, the Italians prefer the “small” ones. Wagons and sedans are decreasing

Cars, small cars are growing, wagons and sedans are decreasing. Italians prefer small four wheels, but SUVs …

More than cars! The Italians, when it comes to four-wheel engines, prefer smaller cars than small cars. A search reveals it Car Vertical in 2023: These accounted for a staggering 44.8% of all vehicle history inspections, a significant increase from 36.5% in 2022.

The data collection and analysis company for the automotive sector also reveals that i suv have experienced a surge in popularity not only in Italy but also globally. In Italy, in particular, SUVs recorded an increase in market share from 13.8% last year to 18.3% this year.

The wagon recorded a decline in popularity from 20.6% in 2022 to 13.9% in 2023. Even the sedan suffered a similar decline, with market share shrinking from 6.5% year-over-year. Convertibles are on the decline: they represent only .1.9 compared to 3.1% in the previous year. Likewise, coupes saw a slight decline from 4.9% to 4.6% in 203.

