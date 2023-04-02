Home Business Cashiers, travel agents and insurers: here are the jobs with no future
Business

Cashiers, travel agents and insurers: here are the jobs with no future

by admin
Cashiers, travel agents and insurers: here are the jobs with no future

Work, the world changes and focuses on automation. Who is at risk more? Here are the top 10

After the pandemic, the world of work has to deal with technology, automation and science. It is therefore inevitable to ask ourselves: which professions are most at risk? According to an overview compiled by Trend Online at the top of the top 10 there are certainly figures such as: cashiers, travel agents and insurers.

“Il cashier it’s a profession whose days are numbered: yes, because by now more and more supermarkets and markets have a wing dedicated to automatic cashiers that allow you to do the work of the cashier independently, using a real cashier. Change, receipt, envelopes and shopping vouchers? Everything will be kindly paid by the robot cashier,” writes the online site.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Li Minbin, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference: It is recommended to speed up the unification of green financial standards, expand the carbon market, and pave the way for international integration | Daily Economic News

You may also like

De Benedetti show attacks Meloni but he destroyed...

Cheap e-cars 2023: The 4 leasing deals you...

Cashiers, travel agents and insurers: here are the...

Everything on stocks: Hypoport, Vonovia, Morphosys – the...

Huawei MatePad 11-inch 2023 model goes on sale...

Charging station reality: Europe’s electric desert – WELT

London in the transpacific treaty, what the Ftse100...

Politics – Federal government misses health protection targets

Campania, Schlein Commissioner De Luca. Susanna Camusso Commissioner...

Hohhot’s domestic and foreign listed companies topped the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy