Work, the world changes and focuses on automation. Who is at risk more? Here are the top 10

After the pandemic, the world of work has to deal with technology, automation and science. It is therefore inevitable to ask ourselves: which professions are most at risk? According to an overview compiled by Trend Online at the top of the top 10 there are certainly figures such as: cashiers, travel agents and insurers.

“Il cashier it’s a profession whose days are numbered: yes, because by now more and more supermarkets and markets have a wing dedicated to automatic cashiers that allow you to do the work of the cashier independently, using a real cashier. Change, receipt, envelopes and shopping vouchers? Everything will be kindly paid by the robot cashier,” writes the online site.

Subscribe to the newsletter

