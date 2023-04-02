Seven years ago today, singer Jelena Marjanović was brutally murdered.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović/Private archive

Today marks seven years since the murder of Jelena Krsmanović Marjanovićthe singer of Granda, who was brutally murdered on April 2, 2016, on the Crvenka embankment in Borča. Her husband, Zoran Marjanović, was convicted of this crime before the High Court in Belgrade this summer to 40 years in prison, the maximum sentence in the state of Serbia.

Until now, every year, on the day of her murder, he came to the Zbeg cemetery in Borča, to hold a memorial service and lay flowers on her grave. His late father Vladimir Marjanović always came with him, while his late mother Zorica, the mother-in-law of the murdered Jelena, did not go to the cemetery. Zoran’s son from his first marriage, brother and sister-in-law were also coming.

Jelena went missing on Saturday, April 2, 2016, around 3:00 p.m. while she was running along the embankment in the Crvenka settlement in Borča. As her husband Zoran stated at the time, she went to the embankment with him and her daughter. After the run, he was supposed to go home first, and then visit his sick mother, the now deceased Zorica, who also lived in Borča. Instead of all that, the next day, Sunday, On April 3, her mutilated body was found in the canal not far from the embankment.

Let us remind you that in July of this year, after a six-year long trial, Zoran Marjanović was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the aggravated murder of his wife Jelena Marjanović, the singer of “Granda”, who, as stated in the verdict, he killed in a cruel and insidious manner in April 2016. . years. This put an end to a case that had been in the public eye for years. The verdict against Marjanović was written on 698 pages, and Judge Jelena Škulić read it on July 22 in the courtroom of the High Court in Belgrade. explanation of the verdict and stated that it was not a perfect crime.

“The court is firmly convinced and with all the factual evidence that it is Zoran Marjanović is guilty and we sentence him to 40 years. There is no doubt that Zoran Marjanović killed his wife, the singer Jelena Marjanović, in a cruel and insidious manner, while he was aware of his crime,” she said in a detailed explanation of the verdict, and also stated that the killer had strong emotions towards the victim.

She took the secret to the grave

Zoran was convicted, but Jelena took a secret to the grave that will never be demystified. After my uncle’s funeral, Jelena had a strange conversation with her aunt. This is exactly what my aunt was talking about after Jelena’s murder. “Last year, after my husband’s funeral, we were talking in the car. Upon my comment that I was next, she answered me: ‘It’s not you, it’s me.’

In an extensive verdict, the court panel analyzed in detail all the evidence presented during the procedure that lasted four years. Blic singled out seven key pieces of evidence.

Evidence 1: Nine brutal blows to the back of the head

gruesome injuries, nine brutal blows to the back of the head, indicate that the murder was committed out of passion, and that the attacker was someone who knew the victim. When it comes to a robber or a hired killer, the method of execution is different. The injuries observed on the singer’s body indicate that she fought with the assailant, as well as that she ran, and the sneakers, mobile phone and hair band that were taken during the escape some of the clues turned out to show that the woman was running for her life.

Evidence 2: Blato na garderobi

One of the key pieces of evidence indicating that Zoran was right at the scene of the singer’s murder is the mud that was found on his clothes, and it has the same composition and matches the mud from the place where Jelena was found dead.

Evidence 3: Blood in the “Mercedes”

“Inspection of the Mercedes car using a luminol solution on the upholstery in the trunk and the brown floor mats in the trunk, as well as on the backrest of the rear seat of the vehicle traces of luminescence were detected, from which three swabs were taken for biological testing. “According to the findings of the Faculty of Biology, it was concluded that only the trace on the backrest of the back seat represents the blood of Jelena Marjanović, which in terms of intensity is the stronger trace of blood,” the verdict states.

Evidence 4: Mobile phone

It was established that on that fateful April 2, 2016, Zoran and Jelena, together with their six-year-old daughter, arrived at the embankment at the same time around 4:36 p.m.. Through the base stations, it was determined that Jelena started running around 4:38 p.m. On the other hand, through the base stations, it was established that Zoran deliberately turned off his mobile phone immediately after arriving on the embankment, and that he turned it on at 5:04 p.m. right near the place where Jelena was killed and at the time of the singer’s murder.

Exhibit 5: Photograph

You can see it in the photos mud on Zoran’s pants, which is of crucial importance for the verdict – shows that Zoran went down the embankment into the canal where Jelena was found, but also that he changed his clothes after the crime.

Exhibit 6: Witness statement

One of the witnesses who was passing by on a bicycle is confirmed that he saw a woman with black hair in a gray tracksuit, and a man was walking behind her. The witness could not confirm with certainty that these were Zoran and Jelena, but claimed that there was no child with them.

“The witness said that at one third of the distance from the ramp, looking towards Crvenka, he saw a man and a woman going down this embankment, that the man was wearing darker camouflage pants and a medium-length black jacket on top, and that behind him was a female person who was coming down from the sidethat she was dressed in a light-gray bottom part of a tracksuit and an apricot-colored top part, that it shone so brightly for him, that he saw those colors like that, he had dark sunglasses,” the verdict states. The clothes match the actors of the event, and the expert later observed the movement of the cyclist by examining the security cameras and determined that he undoubtedly saw Jelena and Zoran from that place.

Exhibit 7: Jelena’s fears of death

That the relationship between Jelena and Zoran was anything but “fairytale”, shows the testimony of hairdresser Jelena Marjanović.

“ZG pointed to a disturbed relationship between the spouses, to which she also testified, and above all the situations when the accused Zoran Marjanović belittled his wife, saying to her: ‘Look what you look like’, that fat, ugly, that she doesn’t know how to dress and that she is an aunt, which name is confirmed by the witness Boris Pucić in his testimony. It is particularly significant that Jelena told the witness, who was her hairdresser for many years, where she used to come to the salon for hairdressing, but she also did the same in the house where Jelena lived, that she had had enough of everything, that there is a disaster in her house, that she wants to take the child and leave, after which the witness asked her why she doesn’t get a divorce, to which she replied: ‘Zoko, he would kill me’“, it is stated.

(MONDO/Courier/Blic)