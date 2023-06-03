Cassa Centrale Banca, agreement with Fabi for welfare

An agreement was signed on the value of company productivity, meal tickets and health welfare, between Fabithe other trade union organizations and the delegation of Central Bank Cash. These are the first important pieces of what will be the first supplementary contract of the Cassa Centrale Banca group, valid for all 11,500 workers of the CCBs and group companies. The agreement will have experimental validity for the amounts to be disbursed in the year 2024, with reference to the year 2023 and defines what is delegated to the second level by the National Collective Labor Agreement of the Cooperative Credit in terms of the former PDR.

In particular, it regulates the territorial areas, the calculation methods to be applied for the BCC and for the other companies belonging to the group (indexes, weights, equivalence areas, ranges, …), as well as the distribution criteria and recipients of this award. An award defined in continuity with the past and which enhances the contribution of workers to company productivity, also taking into consideration the contribution that the CCBs give to the group.

In particular, starting from 1 October 2023, the harmonization of the face value of meal tickets at 8 euros will take place (current limit of exemption from social security contributions and taxation), without prejudice to the more favorable agreements. In addition, the companies will pay an amount of 225 euros per year to welfare with the possibility of allocating this sum to a paycheck or meal ticket.

First pillar of protection for workers

Furthermore, from January 2024, a supplementary group health instrument will be introduced, fueled by an overall contribution of 0.65% (0.50% from employers and 0.15% from workers) and the establishment of a joint technical commission that works and compares in order to identify the best services, interfacing with bilateral bodies, always with a view to the importance of the centrality of the person as a founding value of the Movement. The note underlines that “the provisions on the subject of welfare do not exhaust the discussion on the subject that will continue during the negotiations”.

According to the Fabi coordinator, Domenico Mazzucchi, “this is the first pillar of protection which, together with those that we will define in the coming months, will form a common heritage for all colleagues in the group. We have provided answers to some of the most urgent economic aspects and laid the foundations for building a new group health and social security welfare system; a truly valuable and innovative lens. Now the comparison continues to define the other aspects. Thanks go to the entire Fabi team who have made it possible to achieve this important goal”.