“I can’t go on like this.” What happened with Helena Prestes

L’Island of the Famous is coming to the fore of reality show and the climate between the shipwrecked is very tense, mainly because of the numerous colors within the group often caused by digs that shape it Helena Prestes he throws at the other castaways, who react accordingly.

The return of Helena Prestes in play, which occurred during the last episode ofIsland of the Famousupset the balance among the castaways who would have preferred to see her in the television studio a Milanowith Ilary Blasi and opinion makers Vladimir Luxuria ed enrico daddy. The model found herself increasingly alone, when Gian Maria Sainato (his friend), in the umpteenth quarrel, he lost his temper. Let’s go see what happened.

Isola dei Famosi, Helena Prestes (again) accused: “You ate more coconuts than you should”

L’Isola dei Famosi, one of the castaways blurts out during a dispute and admits to being bisexual

In the last hours, Gian Maria Sainato had a very difficult time following yet another argument between the model Helena Prestes and the castaway group.

«I can’t continue to go on like this – Said the model about Helena Prestes-. I tried to be close to her, but I had to leave. I have to be more decisive and not give in.”

In short, even Gian Maria he has lost patience with the Brazilian model who is losing her following lately due to her behaviors that not even the public seems to appreciate.

