Actress Dona Deriko live and on Instagram | Magazine

Real photos of the famous “beach guard” surfaced. Dona Derico completely unrecognizable!

Source: Instagram/donnaderrico

However, as it happens, the reality is completely different from how most of it is portrayed on the Internet. Numerous filters, photoshop, special poses to make the body look perfect and make-up do their thing. The actress, who has stepped into her sixth decade, was recently photographed by the paparazzi and showed how she really looks without makeup – according to her age.

The difference between her photos on Instagram and those live is so noticeable, that it can be concluded that the main tool of this “keeper” on social networks is Photoshop. It is these photos that say that you should not be blindly guided by what you see and market on the Internet, because the reality is completely different.

See how her photos look on Instagram:

