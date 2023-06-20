Dinner and diet, a complex combination: what to eat without deprivation and without feelings of guilt

Dinner and diet, the perfect combination – Dishes to stay in shape.IFood.it

These dishes are simple, quick and excellent for those who want to follow a balanced diet even for dinner. Seeing is believing.

Dinner is certainly one of the most important meals of the day and plays a fundamental role in maintaining a balanced and healthy diet. In fact, many experts agree on the fact that what we eat in the evening can influence weight, sleep and the general well-being of the body.

Since dinner is the last meal of the day, its task is to provide our body with the necessary nutrients for recovery and regeneration during the night.

Hence, a proper meal in the evening can promote better digestiona stable blood sugar level but also a good night’s sleep, which according to experts, is essential to feel good.

On the other hand, an incorrect dinner can lead to sleep disturbances, weight gain and health problems. It is well known that nutrition, in fact, has a huge impact on the general well-being of the organism. But, once these aspects have been underlined, can we speak of ‘diet and dinner’? This seems to be a difficult binomial to be able to match, yet, following these indications it is really possible.

A light dinner

Before finding out what are the recipes and combinations you can make to match your diet – healthy and light – with dinner, it is good to keep certain precautions in mind.

First, in the evening, one should keep light. It is very important to include a variety of foods – nutrients – such as vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and healthy fats. Vegetables, in any meal, can be preferred thanks to the presence of fibers and antioxidants, which help regulate digestion and keep weight under control. Keeping these two simple points in mind, you can proceed with knowing which recipes to prefer for dinner.

What to prefer for dinner.IFood.it

The perfect dishes to eat in the evening

These are some dinner ideas, simple, quick and great for the diet. If you love legumes, the perfect combination can be made up of chickpeas, corn and natural tuna. Even the eggfor dinner, they are excellent.

If you prefer the white meat, it can be accompanied by chicken with egg white and parmesanor for lovers of rump, biscuits e carrots they are the perfect side dish. Also fish is an excellent alternative: whether it’s salmon, sea bream, or tuna. Everything can be accompanied by grilled or raw vegetables, such as carrots.

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

