Catania, test bench elections for the cdx. Here are the possible candidates

Catania, test bench elections for the cdx. Here are the possible candidates

Catania to vote, a testing ground for the centre-right

Ninth municipality in Italy, a city that has always been central to Sicilian political balances, this time the municipal elections will be a national testing ground, the city will in fact be the most important square to go to the polls in the spring to renew the municipal council and elect the new mayor. Despite the trend showing a centre-right favorite in the race to vote, the game could present more pitfalls than expected.

After the defeat of Veronaa new debacle would in fact risk creating an impasse also at the national levelreawakening tensions and discontent between the parties that make up the alliance, Lega e Come on Italy primarily. Added to this also the wildcard role of the populist Cateno De Luca, former mayor of Messinawhich could make the seemingly easy race to the highest seat more complicated than Elephant Palace.

That’s why the Catania scenario is more than ever of interest not only for the city, but also for the general stability of the coalitionAnd. The choice of candidate plays a decisive role: who to bet on to give continuity to the mandate of the outgoing mayor Except Pogliese?

The answer comes from the citizens themselves. According to surveys, the best solution is “safe used”: the former councilor Ruggero Razza, dolphin of Musumeci, which has been able to face the pandemic by safeguarding the island and promoting a virtuous model compared to other regions of Italy. Prepared and competent, he pays for the defect of a character that is not always easy. At the same time, it is the resource to look to to avoid risks and leaps of faith.

