The Ministry of the Economy and Finance has filed the lists for the renewal of the corporate bodies of Enel, Eni, Leonardo and Poste Italiane.

With reference to the shareholders’ meeting of Enel convened for 10 Maythe Mef – owner of 23.59% of the capital – filed, in agreement with the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (Mimit), the following list for the appointment of the new board of directors:

1. Paolo Scaroni (president)

2. Flavio Cattaneo (AD)

3. Alessandro Zehenter (cons)

4. Johanna Arbib Perugia (cones)

5. Fiametta Salmon (cons)

6. Olga Cuccurullo (advisor)

With reference to the shareholders’ meeting of Eni convened for 10 Maythe Mef – owner of 4.34% of the capital and through Cassa depositi e prestiti (82.77% owned by the Mef) of a further 25.76% – deposited, in agreement with the Mimit, the following list for the appointment of the new board of directors:

1. Giuseppe Zafarana (president)

2. Claudio Descalzi (CEO)

3. Cristina Sgubin (adviser)

4. Elisa Baroncini (counselor)

5. Federica Seganti (counselor)

6. Roberto Ciciani (adviser)

The new board of statutory auditors of Eni will instead be composed of the following names:

1. Giulio Palazzo (actual)

2. Andrea Parolini (effective)

3. Marcella Caradonna (actual)

4. Giulia de Martino (alternate)

5. Riccardo Bonuccelli (alternate)

With reference to the shareholders’ meeting of Leonardo summoned for 9 Maythe Mef – owner of 30.2% of the capital – filed, in agreement with the Mimit, the following list for the appointment of the new board of directors:

1. Stefano Pontecorvo (head)

2. Roberto Cingolani (AD)

3. Elena Vasco (adviser)

4. Enrica Giorgetti (director)

5. Francesco Macrì (adviser)

6. Trifone Altieri (adviser)

7. Cristina Manara (counselor)

8. Marcello Sala (adviser)

At the shareholders’ meeting of Poste Italiane convened for 8 Maythe list submitted by the MEF – owner of 29.26% of the capital and a further 35% through Cassa depositi e prestiti – provides for a board of directors made up of the following members:

1. Silvia Rovere (president)

2. Matteo del Fante (ad)

3. Wanda Ternau (adviser)

4. Matteo Petrella (adviser)

5. Paolo Marchioni (adviser)

6. Valentina Gemignani (counselor)