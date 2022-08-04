Home Business CDP subscribes to a 300 million euro bond from Banco BPM
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) subscribed a bond issue for an amount equal to 300 million euro entirely in favor of Banco BPM. The resources will be used to grant new loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and Italian mid-caps for sustainable investments throughout the country. The initiative consolidates the collaboration between the two institutions and makes it possible to make new finance available as part of “Sustainable Investments 2020-2023”: a program of Banco BPM for the promotion of ESG principles, which currently amounts to 5 billion, dedicated to Italian companies that aim to implement green interventions. In particular, CDP’s resources will follow the guidelines of the program and will be dedicated to projects focused on energy efficiency of companies, on “green financing” initiatives (loans to improve the energy classification of buildings) and on sustainable investments that respect the criteria defined by the European taxonomy. The new finance can also be used together with the public guarantee instruments available to SMEs (Guarantee Fund). The loans disbursed, which will have a maximum amount of 25 million and a minimum maturity of no less than 18 months, will be able to support the sustainable investments of approximately 1,000 SMEs and Mid-Caps.

