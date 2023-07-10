CDU wants a fresh start, Habeck doesn’t want to change anything anymore

The Federal Constitutional Court had forbidden the final vote that was actually planned for last Friday. The heads of the coalition factions then decided that the law for the installation of climate-friendly heating systems should now be passed at the beginning of September. In terms of content, they no longer want to allow any changes.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), who is in charge of the government, is also counting on this: “The governing factions have decided to draw up the Building Energy Act as agreed at the beginning of September for the second and third reading,” he told the “Rhein-Neckar- Newspaper”. “This gives opposition MPs more consultation time. That’s OK.”

