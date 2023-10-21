Zimbabwe: Investment matchmaking is now done online

Stakeholders looking for funding or partners for their projects will now be just one click away, with the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) going digital. This was announced on the sidelines of the 16th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, the CEO of Zida, Tafadzwa Chinamo, specifying that the agency has already launched match-making platforms for the mining sector in September and the same this week last for the tourism sector.

“Zida was founded to create awareness of existing investment opportunities, attract investors who can foster job creation and productivity growth, and facilitate the creation and expansion of businesses,” Chinamo further recalled.

According to Chinamo, as an investment promotion arm, Zida helps market inquiries to potential investors on the platform and all local and foreign missions. It also said plans are underway to launch the same platforms for other sectors, including agriculture, transportation and energy. “Our goal by the end of the first quarter of next year is to have around 500 matches on the tourism investment matchmaking platform,” he added. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

