AUSL Modena – Lung cancer, early diagnosis easier thanks to the bronchoscope donated by La Nostra Mirandola

Yet another demonstration of sensitivity and attention to local healthcare by the association has brought with it a very important tool for Interventional Pneumology, that is, the specialist branch that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of pathologies of the airways, lungs and of the pleura, through the performance of services such as bronchoscopies.

(In the photo: from left, Alessandro Andreani; Nicoletta Vecchi Arbizzi; Giuseppe Licitra; Sabrina Malavasi, Nurse; Laura Colletti, Pneumology Nursing Coordinator)

The bronchoscope, already in use in Mirandola, thus enriches and completes the equipment used by professionals, who could already count on other interventional pneumology instruments such as the EBUS, also donated by La Nostra Mirandola in recent years: the two technologies integrate and allow the diagnostic quality to be refined to the benefit of the patient. There are approximately 150 services performed with the bronchoscope every year.

Mirandola’s Interventional Pneumology is an integral part of the so-called Lung Unit, the flagship of Santa Maria Bianca for the diagnosis and treatment of lung tumors: it is a multidisciplinary team made up of various specialists, including interventional pulmonologists, medical oncologists Oncological and Hematological Day Hospital of Mirandola, belonging to the Northern Area Oncological Medicine Unit; and again, radiologists, cytopathologists and endoscopy and operating room nursing staff. The dedicated Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Pathway (PDTA), which sees the General Practitioner as an integral part, also makes use of the collaboration of professionals from the University Hospital of Modena such as thoracic surgeons, radiotherapists, anatomopathologists and specialists in nuclear medicine.

“We are once again extremely grateful to the La Nostra Mirandola association and to Professor Arbizzi for this donation – underline Alessandro Andreani, Director of Pneumology of Mirandola, Giuseppe Licitra of the Health Directorate of Santa Maria Bianca, and Annamaria Ferraresi, Director of the Mirandola District –. The tool enriches and completes the set of technologies used by our professionals, increasing the quality of the offer for the benefit of local citizens”.