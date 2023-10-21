The new Rai production presents a preview in Lucca: “We Are Legend”

Lucca Comics & Games 2023 – Together

On November 5th, in absolute preview, the first episode of the series will close the 2023 edition of the most engaging community event there is

Sthe stage of Lucca Comics & Games will see the protagonists of “We Are Legend” “land” for the first time, the new fantasy-tinged teen drama that tells the stories of a group of teenagers who suddenly discover they are gifted with superpowers. The first of the six episodes of the series – broadcast from Wednesday 15 November in prime time on Rai 2 and Rai Play – will be screened Sunday 5 November at 4.30pm at the Teatro del Giglio in Luccawith the participation of some of the protagonists.

“We Are Legend” – directed by Carmine Elia (“Sea Outside“, “Survivors“), from an idea by Valerio D’Annunzio and Michelangelo La Neve – is a Rai Fiction and Fabula Pictures co-production, produced by Nicola and Marco De Angelis, in collaboration with Prime Video, while Federation International takes care of international distribution.

In the main cast, among others, Emanuele Di Stefano, Nicolas Maupas, James George, Beatrice Vendramin, Giulio Pranno, Valentina Romani, Milo Roussel, Sofya Gershevich, Margherita Aresti, Giulia Lin, Claudia Pandolfi, Antonia Liskova e Linen Pillow.

The story of the series is that of five boys – and their world – with five extraordinary powers that are rooted in their fears and their deepest desires, capable of turning their lives upside down. A coming of age which combines drama, action and irony in an original narrative, capable of renewing and rewriting the canons of the story young adult of superheroes. No hyperbolic missions, no universes to save or supervillains to fight. A coming-of-age story in which superpowers become a metaphor for the difficulties that teenagers are called upon to face. A moving, strong, funny and unsettling fresco of a society – ours – and of a parenthesis of life – adolescence – in which everyone, at least once, dreamed of having superpowers. To fight the injustices around them. Overcoming your insecurity. Accept yourself. Do the right thing. Without imagining that someone, in the shadows, is aware of the true origin of the sudden powers.

Superheroes will be present at Lucca Comic & Games

on November 5th, starting at 4pm on the Community Carpet

in Piazza del Giglio

On the occasion of the preview, ten of the protagonists will be in Lucca to reveal their characters:

MASSIMO (Emanuele di Stefano)

Massimo is very intelligent, the classic boy who manages to do well in school without studying. Closed in and shy, he has all the characteristics of being a “cool guy”, but he isn’t aware of it.

MARCO (Giulio Pranno)

Trusted friend, with Andrea and Massimo he forms an indissoluble triptych. Nice, capable of playing down everything, he will be the only one in the group not to develop powers.

VIOLA (Margherita Aresti)

As beautiful as she is sharp and angular, Viola is Marco’s twin, as well as the erotic dream of half the school, including Massimo.

ANDREA (Milo Roussel)

He was born with a heart malformation which forces him to always stay under control and avoid any overly strong emotion or excess.

GRETA (Sofya Gershevich)

Greta is a native German speaker, daughter of the ambassador to the Vatican. Apparently snobbish, frivolous and sarcastic, she hides behind her harshness her greatest pain: her brother, in fact, has been in an irreversible coma for more than a year, following an accident for which she blames herself. guilt.

JEAN (Nicolas Maupas)

Jean is French. His family came to Italy to better follow the high fashion company of which his father, Giuseppe, is CEO and owner. Despite being tall and portly, Jean is terribly fragile and fearful and this, combined with his shyness, makes him the ideal target of harassment from his peers, but also from his father.

LARA (Valentina Romani)

Lara, originally from Eastern Europe, was born and raised in the neighborhood. Badass, intelligent, witty but never biting and not inclined to follow the fashions of the moment, Lara is beautiful, with a peculiar and inconspicuous beauty.

LIN (Giulia Lin)

Lin, second generation Chinese, daughter of emigrants who arrived in Italy twenty years ago, certainly doesn’t stand out for her beauty. Her greatest desire is to be accepted and she believes she must conform to Western aesthetic models to achieve this.

NICOLA (James George)

Nicola, Andrea’s brother, is the beauty of the group. Self-centered and vain, he is obsessed with his physique which he shapes with hours of gym training and training. Despite everything, however, he also manages to be nice, because deep down he is anything but bad.

SARA (Beatrice Vendramin)

Sara is beautiful, with an obvious, cheeky beauty, which makes her the most popular in school. Engaged to Nicola, Sara has never been afraid to use what her mother’s nature has given her to get what she wants, even if it means trampling on someone.

Share this: Facebook

X

