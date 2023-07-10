You can now see the first trailer of the biopic about Bob Marley

The film, titled “One Love” and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, promises to uncover the life of the great reggae legend. She’s slated to hit the big screens in early 2024, and she’s going to be a buzz. narrates the early years of Marley and his rise to fame, as well as the assassination attempt on him in 1976 and the Smile Jamaica concert just two days later.

The script is by the same director, Reinaldo Marcus Greennext to Zach Baylinwho also contributed to his film “King Richard”, nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture. In addition to Kingsley Ben-Adir in the leading role, the film features Lashana Lynch as Rita Marleythe singer’s wife, and James Norton as Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones. In addition, they participate Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers y Nadine Marshall.

During the process, the creators have had the participation of Rita Marleythe wife of Bob Marleyand his sons Ziggy y cadella. The three were producers of the project and ensure that the film will be as close to reality as possible. For now, you can enjoy this preview.

