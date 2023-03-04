The “dinosaur of IT trade fairs” has also been geared towards e-commerce since last year and bundles the relevant software providers in its own “e-commerce park”, even with its own homepage, accessible at www.ecommercepark.de . In the past one found there more / at most medium-sized business ERP solutions that “also” a bit mail order or at best had created an interface to shop systems, the conceptual readjustment there is reason for one or the other provider of mail order solutions to exhibit at CEBIT and also reason for us to stop by there as well. Numerous lectures and workshops complete the program. It starts tomorrow, Tuesday, March 5th, and the e-commerce park will end on Saturday, March 9th. Event report follows.

