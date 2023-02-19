A few days ago, DXOMARK announced the camera test results of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.The machine ranks 10th in the world with a comprehensive score of 140 points, losing to Mi 11 Ultra by 1 point.

It is understood that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 139 points for taking pictures, 137 points for video, and 141 points for zooming. breakthrough.

According to DXOMARK, the advantage of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is that static images have excellent detail performance in bright light conditions, and the dynamic range is also quite wide.Dual telephoto lenses and a dedicated 10x mirror make long-distance zoom one of the special advantages of this machine.

Although overall zoom results are slightly lower than the competition, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers good levels of detail at different zoom settings.

As for the shortcomings,Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sometimes faces underexposed in low-light image mode; noise will be more obvious in indoor and low-light conditions;Inadequate contrast in backlit scenes; and noticeable artifacts in most conditions.

It is understood that the main camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is upgraded to the latest Samsung S5KHP2 with 200 million pixels, 1/1.3 inch sensor, F1.7 aperture, 0.6 micron single pixel size, supports 16 in 1, OIS optical image stabilization, PDAF.

At the same time, the machine can realize enhanced 8K video shooting, support 8K 30fps video recording, and provide a wider viewing angle, making the video more cinematic.

In addition to the main camera, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also equipped with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultra-wide-angle lens and two 10-megapixel Sony IMX754 telephoto lenses.