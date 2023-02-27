Home Business Cellularline continues the buyback reaching 4.78% of the share capital
Cellularline today communicated that in the period between 20 February 2023 and 24 February 2023, the company purchased no. 5,000 ordinary treasury shares. The purchase took place at a weighted average price of Euro 2.99 and for a total value of Euro 14,950.00.

As of today Cellularline directly holds no. 1,047,174 treasury shares, equal to 4.78857% of the share capital with voting rights.

These transactions were carried out as part of the authorization for the purchase of treasury shares resolved by the Issuer’s Shareholders’ Meeting on 27 April 2022. The purchases were carried out through Intesa Sanpaolo, in its capacity as appointed intermediary.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, Cellularline shares are currently up by more than 1%, thus reaching 2.99 euros per share.

