An awkward moment between Kylian Mbappe and Emiliano Martinez.

Izvor: Twitter/nocontextfooty/printscreen

The most awkward moment of the evening came when Martinez was caught on video showing how close he was to Kylian Mbappe, who “Dibu” Martinez called for a minute’s silence during Argentina’s victory over France in the World Cup final.

Mbape came to the ceremony with his father and he certainly didn’t even want to shake hands with the officially best goalkeeper in the world. “Dibu” was very vulgar while celebrating winning the World Cup in Qatar and thus drew attention to himself and in a way that is not good, while it certainly cannot be disputed that he absolutely deserved the award for the best net keeper.

Especially when we remember that spectacular defense in the 120th minute of the final, when he practically “took off” the zicer from the French.

Source: Profimedia/Antoine Massinon / A2M Sport Consulting / DPPI

