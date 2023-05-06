Home » “Center-right increasingly obscurantist on gay rights. And on Elly Schlein…”
Business

“Center-right increasingly obscurantist on gay rights. And on Elly Schlein…”

by admin
“Center-right increasingly obscurantist on gay rights. And on Elly Schlein…”

Luxuria: “The center-right less and less attentive to gays”

“Gay rights are not leftist. But with the Brothers of Italy and the League, the inclusion of homosexuals has stopped”. Vladimir Luxuria, today a commentator on TV but until 2008 a parliamentarian on the lists of the leftand even before that, founder and promoter of Pride in Rome, tells ad Affaritaliani.it as you see Italy today. She who, as an activist, has lifted a veil of hypocrisy on homosexuality but who, as a woman on the left, has never spared criticism of the Democratic Party and the reformists. Born Vladimiro Guadagnotoday Luxuria remains a much listened to voice “although 15 years have passed since the conclusion of my adventure politics”.

Luxuria, what do you think of Elly Schlein’s color schemer?

I have my sister who takes care of my look, she is very good at finding the combination, the earrings: the eye also wants its part. There is a language of politics that is made up of many things: one of these is the ability to take care of one’s image. I laugh when I think of the controversy over Bertinotti’s cashmere, Renzi’s “nail” at Amici. She spends a lot of time commenting on the look.

Some say it’s not “leftist” to spend 300 euros an hour on an armochromist. What do you think?

That if it’s not public money, everyone is free to do what they believe and want.

A lot has been said and written about Elly Schlein also for her sexual orientation: is it right that it should be part of the debate?

See also  Iqiyi is exposed to large layoffs and the layoffs switch to short videos-Media Player / Video Site

Of every political exponent we know if he is married, how many times, how many children he has. It is fair to say sexual orientation, but the problem is with the listener: it should be information such as that relating to the preference between the sea or the mountains, between Juve and Toro.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Frank Niu: That’s how much money I’ve earned...

Rate hike, installments soar. The simulations: a car...

That’s how much bosses earn on a temporary...

Mortgages, with the race in rates rate of...

Prime Broker from Scalable Capital: use 3 months...

Labor Decree, the Inclusion Allowance will cost 5.4...

Biden defends his age: ‘Bloody wisdom’

Commercial leasing under 100 euros: The 3 cheapest...

Eni, first load of LNG in Piombino: it...

Scalable Capital gives you up to 2500 €...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy