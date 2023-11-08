Central Bank Deputy Governor Xuan Changneng Emphasizes the Importance of International Cooperation and Coordination in Economic and Financial Governance

Xuan Changneng, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Emphasizes the Importance of International Cooperation at 2023 Financial Street Annual Meeting

At the 2023 Financial Street Annual Meeting, Central Bank Deputy Governor Xuan Changneng delivered a key message regarding the critical period of adjustment and reform of the global governance system. He emphasized the need for the People’s Bank of China to actively participate in international economic and financial governance and maintain cooperation with other countries, especially major economies. Changneng also stressed the importance of strengthening macroeconomic and financial policy dialogue and coordination to support the construction of an open world economy.

In light of the complex and severe international situation, Changneng expressed hope for countries to strengthen dialogue and deepen cooperation. He highlighted the necessity of effectively strengthening the coordination of international macroeconomic policy planning, particularly in crucial areas such as world economic growth, risk prevention, digital economy, green development, and climate change. These efforts, Changneng noted, are essential to jointly promoting global economic growth and maintaining financial stability.

The remarks from Xuan Changneng underscore the significance of international cooperation and coordination in driving progress and stability across various fields, including world economic growth and climate change.

The source of this article was Financial Associated Press, and the original title was “Xuan Changneng, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank: Strengthening international cooperation and coordination in the fields of world economic growth, risk prevention, digital economy, green development, climate change and other fields.”

It’s important to note that Oriental Fortune, as the publisher of this content, disseminates this information only and it does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to operate accordingly at their own risk.