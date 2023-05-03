CEO buys ChatGPT accounts for 2000 euros/month for employees

Genius founder and CEO Akash Nigam spends $2,500 a month on ChatGPT accounts for all his employees as part of an experiment to increase productivity and save money, he told Business Insider. Courtesy of Akash Nigam

Akash Nigam, the founder of Genies, bought ChatGPT Plus accounts for all of his 120 employees. The AI ​​chatbot helped automate tasks and create creative briefings. While not all employees use the chatbot, Nigam encourages everyone to make learning the chatbot a priority.

A CEO spends thousands of dollars every month to buy ChatGPT Plus accounts for every single employee at his company – and he says he’s already seeing profits.

Akash Nigam, the founder of Genies — the $1 billion avatar startup used by the likes of Justin Bieber and Cardi B — spends $2,400 a month on ChatGPT Plus accounts for all of his 120 employees to increase productivity and save money. The founder confirmed the purchase of the accounts to Business Insider with a receipt.

In March, Nigam encouraged every team—R&D, engineering, product, finance, design, and accounting—to learn how to use the AI ​​chatbot to automate monotonous tasks. Despite the investment, Nigam believes that integrating ChatGPT into his teams’ workflows will improve the company’s bottom line.

“I’m a pretty frugal and stingy person,” Nigam told Business Insider, “but in my opinion this is for the health and growth of the company.”

Although Genies employees have only had their accounts for a month, Nigam said he’s already seen “many tasks sped up.”

For example, the Genies R&D team has used ChatGPT to answer math and programming questions, get advice on debugging code, and script presentations based on sketches, he said. Other employees have used it to create creative briefs, draft legal documents such as internal policies, and answer technical questions.

Nigam said that ChatGPT was most helpful in creating a technical roadmap, which is a sketch outlining a company’s strategy for launching a new product. The process of creating a plan, Nigam said, would typically require hours of manual brainstorming among colleagues. Instead, he fed ChatGPT all the information needed for the plan, then asked the AI ​​to organize it into a chart and delegate the tasks to the right teams.

“It’s almost like having a sophisticated operational partner at your disposal who is able to quickly center thoughts and make sure you’re always on the right track,” he said.

Nigam believes the bot can help his company cut costs by hiring fewer employees.

ChatGPT has increased productivity, although some employees don’t use it

He said the majority of employees are jumping headlong into ChatGPT, but there’s also a small fraction of people who passively incorporate it into their workflows, whether due to lack of time or because they don’t want to.

Genies has held informal workshops where the employees who are “truly obsessed” and “trained” in ChatGPT teach employees with less experience how to use the AI ​​to perform specific tasks in teams.

Nigam believes that everyone in their organization needs to be committed to ChatGPT in order for the organization to reap the benefits of the reduced workload and headcount.

“You really have to take the time to learn this skill because it’s going to be very important in the future,” he said.

He even plans to make ChatGPT use a part of his employees’ performance reviews next year. Part of the performance reviews will relate to how his employees use tools like ChatGPT to “effectively accelerate” their departments.

The employees who “use AI effectively” will be promoted and get a raise, he said. Those who don’t will be left behind.

Genies isn’t the only company to integrate ChatGPT into their workflow.

Amazon employees use AI to develop code, answer customer questions, and write training materials. David Litwin, the CEO of Pure Fusion Media, a design firm, said ChatGPT saved him more than 30 hours of work in one week. Even Microsoft allows its employees to use ChatGPT – as long as they don’t share sensitive information with the tool.

