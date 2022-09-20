Sky Glass can therefore be the key to increasing the number of subscribers

I really think so. I called it “the missing TV”. It is a platform that aggregates the available apps, but also offers complete integration of all content: from the free channels of Rai, Mediaset, La7 to those of players such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, Rai Play, Dazn, Discovery +, You Tube, in addition of course to those of the Sky offer. And to do this we have closed a series of agreements with each of them.

But getting the competition, those Vod platforms that have been trying to hoard customers paying for video content for some time, isn’t dangerous?

We obviously also count onexperience. We have a proprietary algorithm that allows the customer to experience a simplified and optimal television experience, also thanks to voice command. And in addition there are our contents and our original productions. Which have always been an element of strength.

You arrived in Sky when everything had already been decided on the rights of Serie A. Were you afraid of finding yourself in an unmanageable situation?

I have always admired Sky as a customer and I must say that I have never had the perception of an unmanageable situation. Instead, what I see is a work done by a very strong team of managers that has allowed Sky to change its skin and to achieve a historic result: the level of churn lowest ever. We are no longer just a media company but a tech media company.

Are you increasingly moving to TLC now that your shareholder is Comcast?

Sky Wifi is a strategic asset that helps to consolidate the bond with our customers. And it is the broadband service with the highest level of consumer satisfaction. However, the broadband offer is integrated into a wider range of products. And everything is part of a strategy that runs on two tracks: the one that aims to enhance the experience, with the development of innovative technologies and services, but also the one that focuses on content.

When will we begin to see results also in the financial statements which instead closed in the red

also for 2021?

2021 discounts phenomena in their own right. I’ll give you an example: Sky Wifi, on which we invested 300 million at launch, has a payback three years. In short, there are investments to consider, but they are also bearing fruit.