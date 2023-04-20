Home » Cesare Cremonini, his new flame is Giorgia Cardinaletti. Gossip
Business

Cesare Cremonini, his new flame is Giorgia Cardinaletti. Gossip

by admin
Cesare Cremonini, his new flame is Giorgia Cardinaletti. Gossip

Cesare Cremonini – Giorgia Cardinaletti (photo Lapresse – Instagram giorgiacardinaletti)

Cesare Cremonini and Giorgia Cardinaletti… is it love? Gossip

New rumors about the love that would be born between Cesare Cremonini and Giorgia Cardinaletti. “Italian author music goes hand in hand with political journalism” says Chi who returns to the gossip launched a couple of weeks ago.

“The ‘convict’ meeting between the two would have taken place in September, when the presenter of Tg1 had hosted Cremonini in the studio to present ‘Stella di mare’, a single sung with Lucio Dalla. To thank her, the singer had then invited her to his concert in November “. explains the newspaper published by Mondadori (and afterwards the two had taken a photo together, published on Giorgia Cardinaletti’s Ig page, see below). Who talks about “a more than affectionate friendship” between the Italian music star and the presenter “an expert in news and politics, voted journalist of the year of 2019″. The two have so far never confirmed the rumors.

Cesare Cremonini Giorgia CardinalettiCesare Cremonini – Giorgia Cardinaletti (Instagram giorgiacardinaletti)

A few days ago Cremonini and Giorgia Cardinaletti were protagonists at the day organized by the Catholic University of Milan where the musician spoke on the theme The kids of the future. “I started with a great success; then, when I separated from Lunapop, I experienced a great failure, which lasted ten years. Difficult years, with fierce pressure. But I believed in the prospect: today the songs written in those years are the ones that are sung the most by thousands of people, at my stadium concerts – Cesare Cremonini told the boys who attended – The fear of failing, of missing a penalty is a constant in my life”. The intervention was a dialogue with the journalist Giorgia Cardinaletti.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

New gorilla owner Getir massively devalued by investors

Crisis and new EU rules, Sabatini (ABI): “Many...

This start-up automates the factories of the middle...

EU Court: the bathing concessions of Italian beaches...

Gas from Russia: That’s why EU countries could...

Piazza Affari down despite the strength of the...

Fico to Affari: “Me from the left? Yes,...

China: German companies rely on factories instead of...

Mediaset, what dividends for Berlusconi! A haul of...

Industry calls for removal of limits on floating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy