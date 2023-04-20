Tunisia: Saied tightens on repression, but the West is silent. Realpolitik for dealing with migrants and the fight against terrorism

In Tunisia President Kaid Said continues its work of repression of internal dissent. On April 17, the historic leader of the moderate Islamist party was arrested Ennahda, Rached Ghannouchifollowed a day later by the closure of all party offices in the country and the imprisonment of two other leaders of Ennahdaa fact that many analysts consider a prelude to the dissolution of the party itself. Ghannouchi he was then transferred to the hospital after his health deteriorated. Dozens of politicians and exponents of Tunisian and Arab civil society immediately launched a broad campaign of solidarity with the leader of Ennahdaasking at authority Tunisians his immediate release. But while the repression continue, there were no strong reactions by the Western countrieswho have decided to adopt a strategy of realpolitik time to sit at the table negotiations with the Tunisian president on the matter of immigration e fight against terrorismalso in view of the very recent outbreak of the civil war in Sudanultimately trying to prevent a Chinese e Russia to infiltrate the North African country.

The effects of political chaos on the economy – Il National Salvation Front (FSN)a coalition formed by five of the largest parties in the Tunisia (in addition to the aforementioned Ennahdaal-Amal, Hizb el-Harakal-Karama e Qalb Tounesas well as a galaxy of civil society organizations), declared through its leader Abdel Latif al-Makki that the authorities prevented them from holding a press conference to comment on the recents happenings politicians following the arrest of Rached Ghannouchi. Al-Makki he also explained to local newspapers that “the Interior Ministry has issued an order based on the state of emergency law to prevent leaders from Ennahda he was born in Fsn to meet all over the country”. One of the most immediate effects of this political turbulence is found on the economic level of the North African country. The day after the arrest of Ghannouchi and the closure of the offices of Ennahda Prices of dollar-denominated Tunisian bonds fell to historic lows. Indeed, most of Tunisian bonds halved their nominal value, losing between 0.2 and 1.3 cents on the dollar.

The international bonds of the Arab country had already lost 4.6 cents of their value after that Said had indicated that he would refuse the terms of the Fmi for a $1.9 billion loan. When asked about the alternative to the IMF loan, he insisted that “Tunisians must rely on themselves”. Meanwhile the International Monetary Fund reported last week that discussions with the Tunisia on the bailout package will continue, even after the president Kais Saied he publicly rejected the terms of the loan. The declaration of rejection by the Tunisian president comes despite growing pressure from the United States and ofEuropean Union so that the Tunisia finalize the deal with the Bottom. Members of his government, however, have repeatedly said that there is no alternative to the agreement, given that the country is grappling with an external debt estimated at 40 billion dollars. A Tunisian delegation in fact, he participated in the spring meetings of Fmi and of World Bank a Washington from 10 to 16 April in a new attempt to revive the financial agreement.

The effects of the economic crisis on the migration issue – After the meeting at Farnesina with its counterpart Antonio Tajanithe Tunisian foreign minister Nabil Ammar stressed the need for economic intervention, especially to stem the migration issue which is affecting the whole area of ​​the mar Mediterranean. The Tunisiaexplains the Tunisian minister, “is willing to strengthen the cooperation with all partners to fight human trafficking and to protect migrants. We are ready to do everything possible”, but “the medium and long-term solution is cheap”. Tajani, for his part, declared that Italy is “in favor of economic support to encourage the growth of this so important country, Italy will also do its part towards the IMF. Italy has a strategic vision on Tunisia“. On 18 April the European Commissioner for the Budget, Johannes Hahnhe explained, during his speech during the plenary of Strasbourg in the migration debate, that the EU will support Italy on the migration crisis. “We are implementing the Action Plan for Mediterranean central launched in November and, as part of that plan, we continue to build strong partnerships on migration with countries of origin, transit or destination”, he explained, adding that “at the end of this month, Commissioner Johansson (European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, ed) will travel to Tunisia to launch an anti-smuggling operational partnership, to work together, prevent Departures and loss of life, and to increase repatriations, but also to provide credible alternatives to deadly journeys, by launching a talented partnership with the Tunisia”.

But, according to some political analysts, Said is already exploring alternative to foil the economic defaultfree oneself from “foreign diktats” and therefore obtain important economic aid without having to implement the austerity reforms desired by the Fmi. In fact, according to what is reported by theArab News Agencywhich incorporates the words of Mahmoud bin Mabroukspokesman for the July 25 movementone of the Tunisian political formations that supports the president Saidthe North African country aims to join the Bricsthe group of emerging economies which includes BrazilRussia, IndiaChina and South Africato which they have asked to join countries such as l’AlgeriaEgypt, l’Uruguaythe United Arab Emirates and the Bangladesh. Bin Mabrouk evoked i Brics speaking of “a political, economic and financial alternative that will allow Tunisia to open up to the new world“. Sharan Grewala researcher at the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, debunks the scope of bin Mabrouk’s statement and in a comment released in the newspaper Al-Monitor remember how “the July 25 movement it’s not Saied’s party – he doesn’t actually have one – and it’s not clear what kind of contacts or connections there are between them.” It’s entirely possible, though, he concludes Grewaldthat these items are designed on purpose “to put pressure on theFmi. Flash the external option of the Chinesein particular, should arouse a Washington enough paranoia to push i US officials to approve the loanFmi despite their reservations about Said”.