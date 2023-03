RIMINI – What do workers expect from the union? Why don’t they sign up? And why do they sign up instead? Questions that make sense in a country that tends towards disintermediation, which is less and less represented. The investigation by the Di Vittorio Foundation, presented at the end of the 19th CGIL Congress, reveals that 47% of young people under 34 don’t join the union because they don’t know what they are doing.