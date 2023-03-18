Tonight’s match is almost upon us and one of the most important players has thought of presenting the match: Laki

Today we take the field and there is for Udinese only an achievable result: the final victory. Andrea Sottil’s team wants to have its say again in the championship, given that a placement in Europe is still achievable. Before the match, one of the most important players thought about expressing his opinion on this challenge from inside or outside, we are talking about Lazar Samardzic. Don’t lose all his words on this challenge that will see him as a protagonist regardless, since we’re talking about one of the brightest talents in Serie A. Let’s move on to the statements of the Serbian, today returning from holder.

The Serbian midfielder presented tonight’s match: “We miss the home win. There are many fans tonight and we want to win. We are ready for this challenge – continued the fantasist – and we want to play our game and field everything we know how to do and have tried during the week. For me it is one important match, I always want to play and with Milan it’s always special.”

Laki's words — The attacking midfielder then concluded with a thought for Ibra, who is returning today as a starter after a long injury: "Ibra? He is a strong striker, we know that well. We will try to stop it." Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest on the choices that the two technicians could make. The official formations are about to come out, but here are also the ballots that must be dissolved. The probable formations of Milan and Udinese

March 18, 2023 (change March 18, 2023 | 20:24)

