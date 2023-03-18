Home Health Spahn promotes flu vaccination
Health

Spahn promotes flu vaccination

by admin

The Standing Vaccination Committee (STIKO) at the Robert Koch Institute recommends the flu vaccination especially for people who have an increased risk of illness. These include: older people from the age of 60, people with underlying diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, chronic diseases of the respiratory organs or diabetes. Pregnant women, medical staff, people in facilities with a lot of public traffic, carers of risk patients and residents of old people’s or nursing homes are also recommended to be vaccinated.

