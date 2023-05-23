Chanel alongside Cucinelli in Cariaggi yarns: acquired 24.5%

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is not just an agreement between high-end companies in the supply chain, from the upstream part, the textile sector, to the downstream part, that of the finished product. It is also an agreement between competitors in the very high end of the clothing market, which signals the desire to protect the supply chain, its skills and its culture. Let’s talk about the agreement just announced between Chanel, Brunello Cucinelli and Cariaggi: the French maison has acquired a minority stake of 24.5% of the share capital of Cariaggi, a historic manufacturer of knitwear yarns and a leader, in particular, in the cashmere and fine wool, based in Cagli (Pesaro-Urbino).

Cucinelli’s satisfaction

«I am particularly happy with this day, of truly historic importance. The agreement we have reached represents a splendid diadem that enhances the value of the entire Italian supply chain, enormously gratified by the fact that a maison of absolute excellence in world fashion such as Chanel has chosen to invest in Made in Italy by sharing with us the beautiful Lanificio Cariaggi Project», explained Brunello Cucinelli, Executive Chairman and Creative Director of the Umbrian company.

The declaration of the leaders of Chanel

«Chanel is honored to strengthen its bond with the Lanificio Cariaggi, with which it has been collaborating for many years, and to do so, moreover, with Brunello Cucinelli, whose values ​​it shares. The preservation of know-how, the commitment to exceptional quality and the sustainability of the products are common priorities for both. That is why, through this partnership in Italy, a place of utmost importance for Chanel, we have decided to associate our two Maisons to help preserve the exceptional cashmere and natural fiber supply chain, of which Lanificio Cariaggi is the recognized leader”. added Bruno Pavlovsky, Fashion President of Chanel and President of Chanel.

Cariaggi’s optimism

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Chanel, especially as we believe that the Maison’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship is perfectly aligned with our values ​​and represents an important development for our business and, more generally, for the Marche region, to which we are so strongly linked. I would like to express my gratitude to Maison Chanel and to Brunello Cucinelli, both long-standing clients of Cariaggi, and in particular to Bruno Pavlovsky and our good friend Brunello for their commitment and willingness to invest in our business and know-how. how, as we embark on this extraordinary journey together, with the hope of sharing the numerous and exciting challenges that await us in the years to come», added Piergiorgio Cariaggi, President and CEO of Cariaggi Lanificio.