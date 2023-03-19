500)this.width=500″ align=”center” hspace=”10″ vspace=”10″ rel=”nofollow”/>

Bitauto News On March 18, Changan Yida was officially listed. The new car focuses on the compact car market. It is based on the Ark architecture and adopts a new design language. The whole car has a strong sense of fashion. In terms of power, it is equipped with a new generation of Blue Whale NE 1.5T engine.