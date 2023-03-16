Changan Yida, the first mass-produced car of Baidu’s “Wen Xin Yi Yan”, will be launched this week: 89,900 pre-sales

According to news on March 16, Changan Automobile recently announced thatIts brand-new compact sedan Yida will become the first domestic mass-produced model equipped with Baidu’s “Wen Xin Yi Yan”the first to apply Baidu’s leading AI technology achievements to the automotive field, bringing users a new travel experience in the era of artificial intelligence.

The car will be launched on March 18 (this Saturday), and pre-sales have been opened before.The price range is 89,900 to 110,900 yuan.

It is reported that “Wen Xin Yi Yan” is a large model based on Baidu Smart Cloud technology. It will provide public cloud services and privatized deployment through Baidu Smart Cloud. Just this afternoon, Baidu officially released the model. It is the first company among the world‘s major manufacturers to make a benchmark ChatGPT product.

Back to the Yida car itself, the new carThe length, width and height are 4770*1840*1440mm, and the wheelbase is 2765mmusing the standard sedan design, the overall appearance is very stylish, full of sense of technology, especially the interior design, very innovative, while retaining a good texture, in the price range of around 100,000, quite affordable.

The vehicle is also equipped with a DMS driver monitoring system and an IMS passenger monitoring system, which can realize functions such as driver fatigue monitoring, child safety monitoring, and driver health monitoring, and is equipped with intelligent auxiliary configurations such as IACC and 540° high-definition panoramic images.

power part,The car is equipped with a new generation of Blue Whale NE1.5T engine with a maximum power of 125kW and a peak torque of 260N mEquipped with Miller cycle technology, 350bar high-pressure sprayed atomized fuel closely cooperates with the airflow formed by the high tumble flow channel to achieve ultra-high thermal efficiency. With the 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the WLTC fuel consumption is as low as 5.99 liters/100 kilometers.