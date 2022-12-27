On Tuesday, the new energy vehicle sector in the U.S. stock market generally fell. As of press time, Lordstown Motors (RIDE.US) fell more than 9%, Faraday Future (FFIE.US) fell nearly 8%, Weilai (NIO.US), Nikola (NKLA.US) ) fell more than 7%, Tesla (TSLA.US), Rivian (RIVN.US), Lucid Group (LCID.US) fell more than 6%, and Xiaopeng Motors (XPEV.US) fell more than 5%.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!