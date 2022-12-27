Home Business Changes in US stocks | The new energy vehicle sector generally fell Lordstown Motors (RIDE.US) fell more than 9% | US stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On Tuesday, the new energy vehicle sector in the U.S. stock market generally fell. As of press time, Lordstown Motors (RIDE.US) fell more than 9%, Faraday Future (FFIE.US) fell nearly 8%, Weilai (NIO.US), Nikola (NKLA.US) ) fell more than 7%, Tesla (TSLA.US), Rivian (RIVN.US), Lucid Group (LCID.US) fell more than 6%, and Xiaopeng Motors (XPEV.US) fell more than 5%.

See also  CATL’s first launch of sodium-ion batteries in the field of automotive energy storage has begun commercial cooperation_materials

