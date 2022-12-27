[The Epoch Times, December 26, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) The movie version of “Want to See You” continues the “Want to See You” episode aired in 2019.

The movie “Want to See You” will be released soon, and the main actors Ke Jiayan, Xu Guanghan, and Shi Baiyu recently met fans of the movie in Ximending. Xu Guanghan said: “I really thank all the fans for their support of “Want to See You”, which extends to the love of the movie version. I also hope that after watching the movie, you will fill the vacancy in your heart after watching the album version, because of you. There is a movie version of “Want to See You.”

Director Huang Tianren said that this is the continuation of the series and the starting point of a new story, so that everyone who has not seen the series version can understand it.

“Want to See You” Trailer: (Click here to watch the video)

The story continues from the end of the episode to a new starting point. The story is described in 2009. Li Ziwei, 28, met 17-year-old Huang Yuxuan in a hand-cranked beverage shop. Huang Yuxuan (played by Ke Jiayan) and Huang Yuxuan were bound by similar dreams. The soul of Li Ziwei (played by Xu Guanghan).

But when they first met each other, they had a sense of sight as if they had known each other for a long time. The familiar songs on the tape made the two meet, know each other, and fall in love repeatedly, and the reunion started another cycle.

The relationship between the two gradually approached, and they spent spring, summer, autumn and winter together, and even on the last day of 2010, they met for New Year’s Eve and confirmed their relationship.

In the end, fate closely linked them with Mo Junjie (played by Shi Baiyu), Chen Yunru and Wang Quansheng, and once again faced the crisis of intertwining the past and the future.

Movie “Want to See You” theme song MV: (Click here to watch the video)

“Want to See You” will be released nationwide on December 30, 2022.

