Changzhou, Jiangsu: The highest one-time subsidy for the purchase of new energy vehicles is 8,000 yuan_Oriental Fortune Network

Changzhou, Jiangsu: The highest one-time subsidy for the purchase of new energy vehicles is 8,000 yuan

Changzhou City introduced the relevant situation of the “Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the Integration of Culture, Business and Tourism”.Among them, it is proposed that for those purchased in Changzhou and registered locallynew energyPassenger cars (excluding second-hand cars) are given a one-time subsidy based on the purchase price. For models whose purchase price is below 200,000 yuan (including 200,000 yuan), a subsidy of 2,000 yuan per vehicle is granted; For models above 10,000 yuan, the subsidy is 8,000 yuan per vehicle. Encourage the use of vehicle-electricity separation mode to purchase and replace electric vehicles.implementnew energySubsidies for car parking charges.Financial institutions are encouraged to adoptcreditpurchasenew energyCar consumers lower installment down payment ratios and loansinterest rate

