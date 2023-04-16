BAföG recipients have received grants for heating costs | > – News

Status: 04/16/2023 3:07 p.m Around six million euros in heating cost subsidies have been paid to BAföG recipients in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The grants went – each in two payments – to 10,000 beneficiaries.

These included pupils, students and people in professional training who receive BAföG. This also applied to the ascent BAföG, which supports craftsmen and other specialists, as announced by the Ministry of Education.

Payment was made without prior request

The payments of initially 230 euros and then another 345 euros were paid automatically, applications were not necessary for this. The money came from the federal government to reduce energy costs. As a result of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, electricity and heating costs had risen, in some cases drastically.

Further information The online application process has started. Pupils and students should receive a letter with the necessary access data. more