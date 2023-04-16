Home » Italian wheelchair tennis championships, Cippo wins in Palermo
Italian wheelchair tennis championships, Cippo wins in Palermo

Italian wheelchair tennis championships, Cippo wins in Palermo

Antonio Cippo wins the absolute Italian wheelchair tennis championships in Palermo. The 37-year-old from Abruzzo, native of Sulmona, seeded number 2 in the draw and registered for Cus Torino, imposes himself with a double…

